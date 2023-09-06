Shillong: Himalaya Muktan Shangpliang, the former MLA from the Mawsynram constituency in Meghalaya, submitted his resignation to the BJP president on Wednesday, citing personal reasons.
Shangpliang joined the BJP in November 2022 and contested the Assembly Elections as a BJP candidate; however, he failed to retain the Mawsynram seat.
In his resignation letter to the BJP president, Shangpliang stated, ‘I would like to mention that although I would have liked to remain and serve the party earnestly, I understand that as long as nepotism prevails within the ranks of the State BJP, under the leadership of the State BJP President, it will hinder the dedicated and loyal party members from freely exercising their minds and growing within the party.’
Shangpliang was formerly a Congress MLA from the Mawsynram constituency. In 2021, he joined the All India Trinamool Congress party.
Reports suggest that Shangpliang has expressed interest in joining the NPP and is considering contesting in the Lok Sabha elections.
