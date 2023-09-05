Meghalaya: Teachers' association reiterates demand for better salaries

Tura: Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) school teachers, under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA), have once again sought the regularisation of their services along with an enhancement of their salaries.

In their memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday, the association maintained that teachers in this category, who have been serving for the last 21 years, have been deprived and neglected of their rights and provisions compared to other regular teachers in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Pointing out that SSA is not separate but aligned with RTE, the teachers argued that they should also be considered under the State Education Department and the RTE norms of the current State Education Society.

It’s worth noting that the salaries of these teachers were increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 in 2008, to Rs 6,000 in 2010, and to Rs 9,900 and Rs 9,200 for UP and LP teachers respectively in 2013, and Rs 19,044 and Rs 20,493 for LP and UP teachers in 2017.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Drug supplier detained, 10.16 kg crystal meth seized

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









