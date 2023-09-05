Meghalaya: KSU urges govt to reverify MBBS state quota applications

Shillong: In response to student complaints, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) met with Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday to discuss the need for reverification of documents for certain students applying for the MBBS state quota.

Accompanied by KSU President Lambokstar Marngar and General Secretary Donald Thabah, the student union members engaged in a discussion with the health minister regarding the prevailing issue.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“There is a discrepancy with the documents since as per the criteria of the quota one has to be a permanent resident of the state and has to have proof of Permanent Resident Certificate, But we’ve seen that 10 students who applied from the MBBS state quota have submitted Provisional Permanent Resident Certificate (PPRC),” said KSU general secretary Donald Thabah.

He further explained that this provisional certificate holds validity for either 3 or 12 months, after which it implies that the individuals are no longer residents of India.

KSU has urgently called upon the government to investigate the matter, as valid document holders are being denied opportunities.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh assured that they are taking the matter seriously and will reverify the documents, stating, “We won’t take this lightly; the government will recheck the documents, and if discrepancies are found, we’ll revoke their admissions.”

“We had already sent letters to all DCs to immediately verify all documents submitted by applicants. The DCs’ replies enabled us to certify the applications based on their certifications, allowing us to announce the first list, which was already delayed,” said Lyngdoh. She further added, “KSU is still not satisfied that the verifications conducted at the district level are in accordance with the orders.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Now, when allegations like these arise, it is appropriate for the Department of Health to conduct reverification based on specific indicators for specific cases. We have requested KSU to provide their concerns in writing; otherwise, we will have no justification for conducting any further re-verification beyond what has already been done,” mentioned the health minister.

Lyngdoh emphasised that they have ensured that every applicant who applied for seat allocation signed an undertaking, committing that if any fraudulent or false documents were discovered, their seats would be revoked.

Also Read | Assam flood situation improves, no fresh area inundated

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









