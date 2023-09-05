Meghalaya: HITO members clash with police in Shillong

Shillong: Members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) clashed with the police in Shillong on Monday, officials said.

HITO leader Donbok Dkhar was summoned to the Sadar police station in connection with an old case. After appearing before the police, Dkhar along with 40-50 men began a march to the state secretariat, violating the prohibitory orders, they said.

7 HITO members arrested for #stonepelting & carrying petrol bombs. Leader Donbok Dkhar was summoned by #Meghalayapolice today for the case filed against him for wearing black uniform, but scores followed him to Sadar Police station & later marched to the Secretariat. #Shillong pic.twitter.com/YubFKA9b9C — Niharika Kalita (@WhatsayNiharika) September 4, 2023

The march turned violent, and they allegedly started hurling stones at on-duty policemen and officials. Four people, including a magistrate and a deputy superintendent of police, were injured, prompting the police to lathi-charge the gathering, they added.

Stun grenades were also used by the police to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Ten people have been apprehended in connection with the incident, SP Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Meanwhile, a video went viral showing a policeman throwing a stun grenade into a tea stall.

