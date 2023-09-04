Meghalaya teachers demand pay hike, better employment benefits

Tura: The All Meghalaya RMSA Teachers’ Association (AMRMSATA) has approached Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with a memorandum outlining their key demands.
The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), initiated in March 2009, is a government-sponsored programme under the Ministry of Human Resource Development in India. This scheme aims to enhance the quality of secondary education in public schools across the nation.
Dated September 1, the memorandum submitted by the teachers highlights their primary demand – a substantial increase in their salaries.
At present, RMSA teachers receive salaries a lot lower than their counterparts in Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools. According to the association, this disparity not only undervalues their contributions but also affects their livelihoods adversely.
The teachers’ plea extends beyond salary concerns. They also complained about lengthy delays of 4-5 months in receiving their salaries and demanded timely payment to prevent financial issues.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In addition to salary improvements, the RMSA teachers emphasised their exclusion from essential benefits, such as medical assistance and social security schemes such as the Central Provident Fund.
The teachers have urged for the inclusion of employment benefits like medical allowances, gratuity, and other post-retirement perks, requesting fair treatment and recognition of their contributions to education in Meghalaya.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Horrifying ragging case in East Garo Hills, student hospitalised
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Drug supplier detained, 10.16 kg crystal meth seized
- Rooftop renewables risk making the rich richer
- India’s Green Hydrogen Transition Will Be A Bumpy Ride
- Why India has most to gain from beating antimicrobial resistance
- Meghalaya teachers demand pay hike, better employment benefits
- Mizoram: Former chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo appointed Congress VP