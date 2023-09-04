Meghalaya teachers demand pay hike, better employment benefits

Tura: The All Meghalaya RMSA Teachers’ Association (AMRMSATA) has approached Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with a memorandum outlining their key demands.

The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), initiated in March 2009, is a government-sponsored programme under the Ministry of Human Resource Development in India. This scheme aims to enhance the quality of secondary education in public schools across the nation.

Dated September 1, the memorandum submitted by the teachers highlights their primary demand – a substantial increase in their salaries.

At present, RMSA teachers receive salaries a lot lower than their counterparts in Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools. According to the association, this disparity not only undervalues their contributions but also affects their livelihoods adversely.

The teachers’ plea extends beyond salary concerns. They also complained about lengthy delays of 4-5 months in receiving their salaries and demanded timely payment to prevent financial issues.

In addition to salary improvements, the RMSA teachers emphasised their exclusion from essential benefits, such as medical assistance and social security schemes such as the Central Provident Fund.

The teachers have urged for the inclusion of employment benefits like medical allowances, gratuity, and other post-retirement perks, requesting fair treatment and recognition of their contributions to education in Meghalaya.

