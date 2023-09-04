Meghalaya: Drug supplier detained, 10.16 kg crystal meth seized

Guwahati: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Sunday seized contraband weighing 10.16 kg and arrested a suspected drugs supplier at a checkpost in Kongong, Meghalaya.

Based on a tip-off, the narcotics officials intercepted a tourist Sumo vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 KC 9188 travelling from Aizwal to Khliehriat via Silchar. The accused, identified as Lalhmunsanga Beingaichho, a resident of Siaha, Aizwal.

Upon setting up a checkpoint at Kongong, the ANTF team successfully detained the vehicle and its occupant. A thorough search of Lalhmunsanga’s suitcase revealed the presence of ten black packets containing illegal contrabands.

Preliminary testing conducted in accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act confirmed the contraband to be Crystal Meth (mescaline), with a total weight of 10.16 kilograms.

In addition to the contraband, the ANTF also seized two mobile phones from the accused.

A case has been registered against Beingaichho under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Khliehriat Police Station. Further investigation is on.

