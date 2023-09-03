Meghalaya: Horrifying ragging case in East Garo Hills, student hospitalised

Williamnagar: In a troubling incident, a tenth-grade student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, was admitted to hospital following allegations of ragging and mistreatment by a group of at least five older students.

The incident has sparked outrage in local circles, with many calling for the strictest punishment for those responsible for physically abusing the Class X student, leading to his hospitalisation. The injured student was later rushed to Tura Civil Hospital, where his condition is said to be improving.

According to sources, the ragging occurred on Sep 1 when a large group of Class XI students called the victim into a room, where he was surrounded by at least 15 seniors from Class XI. The physical assault continued for some time before the victim was released.

After being harassed, the Class X student reported the incident to JNV authorities and shared the names of at least five assailants with the authorities. He was then taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Upon learning of their son’s assault, the parents filed a police complaint. They also brought their son to Tura, where he is currently receiving treatment at TCH.

“The victim as well as the assailants are all juveniles and will be tried under the Juvenile system. The matter is currently under investigation, and we will submit a report on it soon. The assailants will be charged under appropriate sections,” informed SP of EGH, Siddharth Ambedkar.

Following the incident and its report, JNV authorities launched an investigation, which found seven students guilty of physically assaulting the student, while at least another 10 stood by as witnesses.

“Seven students have been rusticated for their actions, and the other 10 have been temporarily suspended. We will hold a meeting with the school authorities to address the shortcomings that led to the incident and determine how to prevent such acts from recurring. The matter is of great concern,” informed DC, Vibhor Agarwala.

As of the latest update, the victim is currently out of danger and is expected to be released from medical care in the next few days.

School authorities had previously rusticated at least three other students for their involvement in ragging and assault at the same school. According to sources, many such incidents have gone unreported out of fear of reprisals.

