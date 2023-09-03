Meghalaya: Horrifying ragging case in East Garo Hills, student hospitalised

Williamnagar: In a troubling incident, a tenth-grade student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills, was admitted to hospital following allegations of ragging and mistreatment by a group of at least five older students.
The incident has sparked outrage in local circles, with many calling for the strictest punishment for those responsible for physically abusing the Class X student, leading to his hospitalisation. The injured student was later rushed to Tura Civil Hospital, where his condition is said to be improving.
According to sources, the ragging occurred on Sep 1 when a large group of Class XI students called the victim into a room, where he was surrounded by at least 15 seniors from Class XI. The physical assault continued for some time before the victim was released.
After being harassed, the Class X student reported the incident to JNV authorities and shared the names of at least five assailants with the authorities. He was then taken to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
Upon learning of their son’s assault, the parents filed a police complaint. They also brought their son to Tura, where he is currently receiving treatment at TCH.
“The victim as well as the assailants are all juveniles and will be tried under the Juvenile system. The matter is currently under investigation, and we will submit a report on it soon. The assailants will be charged under appropriate sections,” informed SP of EGH, Siddharth Ambedkar.
Following the incident and its report, JNV authorities launched an investigation, which found seven students guilty of physically assaulting the student, while at least another 10 stood by as witnesses.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Seven students have been rusticated for their actions, and the other 10 have been temporarily suspended. We will hold a meeting with the school authorities to address the shortcomings that led to the incident and determine how to prevent such acts from recurring. The matter is of great concern,” informed DC, Vibhor Agarwala.
As of the latest update, the victim is currently out of danger and is expected to be released from medical care in the next few days.
School authorities had previously rusticated at least three other students for their involvement in ragging and assault at the same school. According to sources, many such incidents have gone unreported out of fear of reprisals.
Also Read | Gasping for breath: Oxygen plants in Garo Hills are turning into relics
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Arunachal, one held
- Judiciary stands for peaceful resolution of problems: CJI
- Meghalaya: Horrifying ragging case in East Garo Hills, student hospitalised
- NFR announces train cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling for infrastructure upgrades
- Meghalaya: Homeopathic doctors meet CM for creation of posts
- Aaranyak marks International Primates Day with collaborative initiatives