Meghalaya: Homeopathic doctors meet CM for creation of posts

Tura: Homeopathic doctors from the Garo Hills, who had been nominated against the state quota by the government for studies, on Saturday, met the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to seek the creation of permanent, sanctioned posts for them.
Conveying their thanks to the state government for the support given to them to complete their education through the state quota, the doctors sought an ear to the various hardships being faced by them.
“We request the creation of new sanctioned permanent posts for bonded Homeopathic Doctors, at various district hospitals, Community Health Centers (CHC) and Primary Health Centers (PHC),” stated the doctors in the memo submitted today.
They further added that the last recruitment undertaken by the state was in the year 2014-2015 with only 4 persons provided jobs during the time through MPSC.
“We have completed our BHMS more than 10 years ago and despite being nominated/allotted by the state, we are yet to be given permanent posts. As such we seek your consideration of our plea for the creation of sanctioned and permanent posts for us,” they added.
The memo was submitted by doctors Sebarani T Sangma, Neliva W Momin and Alan Marak on behalf of bonded doctors from the Garo Hills region.
