Meghalaya: USTM celebrates 9th convocation, honours academic achievers

Ri-bhoi: The Ninth Convocation of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) was held on Thursday, drawing a distinguished crowd of eminent personalities. The convocation was presided over by Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya and USTM Visitor.

During the event, 1655 graduates were awarded degrees, out of which 14 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, 669 students were awarded postgraduate degrees, and 972 students were awarded undergraduate degrees.

Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya & Visitor USTM with other delegates and gold medalists at 9th Convocation of USTM on 31 August 2023

Governor Phagu Chauhan conferred Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) degrees upon three distinguished individuals: Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group, UAE; Atul Kothari, the National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi; and L. Roy, the former Chairman of the Meghalaya Private Universities Regulatory Board.

Prof. Santishree D. Pandit, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), delivered an inspiring address, encouraging graduates to pursue their passions fearlessly and contribute to India’s success.

Prof. Santishree D. Pandit, VC, JNU, New Delhi delivering the Convocation speech at 9th Convocation of USTM

Prominent figures, including Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Art & Culture and Social Welfare, Meghalaya, and Vice Chancellors from various universities, attended the event. Ambassadors from five African countries highlighted USTM’s global reach.

The governor praised USTM for providing free education to disadvantaged students, promoting accessibility and equity in higher education.

Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque envisioned USTM’s transformation into a world-class institution and thanked the Meghalaya government for their support.

“We aspire to become a world-class university and appeal to all the stakeholders to join us in our endeavour to transform this university into a world-class institution and participate in the nation-building process,” Hoque said.

The ceremony included the presentation of the University report, degree and gold medal awards, and recognition of exceptional students. Notable awards included the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Student award, the PA Sangma Best UG Student award, the Visitor’s Best Student Award, and the Chancellor’s Best Student Award, honouring academic excellence.

A view of the delegates inclusing VCs and Ambassadors with Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya and Visitor USTM at 9th Convocation of USTM

Jhuma Khatun received the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Best PG Student award for MA Rural Development, Atiqur Rahman received the PA Sangma Best UG student award for B.Sc. Physics, Ms. Lipavi Yepthomi received the Visitor’s Best Student Award, and Kughali G Assumi received the Chancellor’s Best Student Award for MA Political Science. Additionally, 24 gold medals were presented to the top postgraduates in their respective departments, and 22 gold medals were given to outstanding undergraduate students from various departments.

The convocation ended with an oath and the collective singing of the National Anthem, marking a new chapter in graduates’ lives and USTM’s journey toward academic excellence.

