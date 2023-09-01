Meghalaya: NPP marks Foundation Day, members donate blood

Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday celebrated its 11th Foundation Day and the 76th birth anniversary of party founder Late PA Sangma by organising a blood donation drive at the party office in Shillong.

NPP’s vice president and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong donated blood and was joined by party members like Member of District Council (MDC) Bajop Pyngrope, NPP leader Jasmine Lyngdoh and several others.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his family paid tributes to their father. In a social media post, Sangma said, “With family and friends at the cemetery where my dear father, (L) Sh. Purno A Sangma was laid to rest. On his 76th Birth Anniversary today, we remember him as a father, a leader and a champion of people’s cause. You are dearly missed Baba. May you keep blessing us from above.”

NPP was founded by the late PA Sangma in 2012 after his expulsion from NCP. Sangma was born on September 1, 1947, in Chapahati village of the West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya. He completed his graduation from St. Anthony’s College and did his Masters from Dibrugarh in international relations.

