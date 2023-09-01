Meghalaya: NPP marks Foundation Day, members donate blood

Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday celebrated its 11th Foundation Day and the 76th birth anniversary of party founder Late PA Sangma by organising a blood donation drive at the party office in Shillong.
NPP’s vice president and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong donated blood and was joined by party members like Member of District Council (MDC) Bajop Pyngrope, NPP leader Jasmine Lyngdoh and several others.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his family paid tributes to their father. In a social media post, Sangma said, “With family and friends at the cemetery where my dear father, (L) Sh. Purno A Sangma was laid to rest. On his 76th Birth Anniversary today, we remember him as a father, a leader and a champion of people’s cause. You are dearly missed Baba. May you keep blessing us from above.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
NPP was founded by the late PA Sangma in 2012 after his expulsion from NCP. Sangma was born on September 1, 1947, in Chapahati village of the West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya. He completed his graduation from St. Anthony’s College and did his Masters from Dibrugarh in international relations.
ALSO READ | Meghalaya youth body demands job reservation in private sector, stages protest in Shillong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam’s flood situation improves as affected people, districts decrease
- Blood clotting proteins could help predict post-Covid cognitive deficits
- Arunachal educator selected for National Teacher award
- Meghalaya: NPP marks Foundation Day, members donate blood
- Manipur heading towards better times: DG Assam Rifles
- Assam resident poses as NSCN (K-YA) captain, arrested from Bengal