Meghalaya: EFS launches 'Upskill' at USTM, offering 9 certificate courses

Shillong: EFS Facilities Services Group, under the leadership of CEO Tariq Chauhan, has introduced its innovative “Upskill” programme at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). This initiative offers nine specialised certification courses tailored to students’ preferences.

EFS CEO Chauhan, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, shared the news during an address to an assembly of students on Wednesday at USTM’s Central Auditorium.

Tariq Chauhan, CEO, EFS Facilities Services Group, UAE (3rd from left) laid foundation of I Can I Will Academy hostel at USTM

During the launch, Chauhan said, “I have been to some of the finest universities of the world – from Harvard to Frankfurt to AMU. I would say that very rarely I have seen that kind of commitment and that kind of conviction that I saw in the last few hours after visiting USTM”.

“Upskill” aims to revolutionise skill development, providing overseas placement opportunities and comprehensive career counselling. Chauhan’s motivating speech emphasised the significance of well-defined goals and milestones. He also inaugurated the “I Can I Will Academy” hostel for the differently-abled.

“We will give you placement opportunities abroad for those who are looking for direct placement. As a part of this initiative, with immediate effect, we are starting the first level of placement in the technical services recruiting students from USTM. In addition to that, we will also conduct different stages of career counselling,” the CEO said.

Recognised for his extensive experience, Chauhan has been the driving force behind EFS since 2009, expanding its presence to 21 countries with 27,000 employees. He will receive an Honorary D.Litt. during USTM’s 9th convocation, highlighting his commitment to education and innovation.

