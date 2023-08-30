Meghalaya: Entrepreneurship event held in Tura

Tura: An entrepreneurship awareness programme was conducted at the Don Bosco College of Teacher Education in Tura. The programme aimed to cultivate the mindset of entrepreneurship among the fifth-semester BSc, BCom, and BA Economics students.
The event was organised by the BioNest – B3I TEAM from NEHU Tura Campus with Dr. Suman Kumar Nandy, the CEO of B3I Facility at NEHU Tura Campus, leading the programme as the main resource person on Tuesday.
The awareness programme comprised two sessions: ‘Nurturing Entrepreneurial Mindsets: Learning the How’ and ‘Crafting the Path Forward: Idea Generation & Presentation’.
Throughout the programme, participants engaged in open interactions after each session.
