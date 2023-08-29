Shillong: Advisor to the government of Meghalaya, Education Department, Himalaya Shangpliang on Tuesday said the state government will soon release Rs 52 crore for the SSA teachers.
Shangpliang said the Education Department would like to see an improvement in the standard of education in all SSA schools in the days to come.
Speaking on the sidelines of the felicitation programme organised by the SSA teachers to appreciate the government for its efforts, Shangpliang said, “The capping norms which we were supposed to provide to the SSA teachers is in the process. The file has already moved from the department, and once the government releases it, we will be able to release Rs 52 crore for the SSA teachers.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said that apart from this, the government has also assured to release the pending instalments (arrears) which were pending for years.
“The first instalment was released in June, the second instalment has been released this month, and the process of giving salaries has already started,” he said.
Also Read | Meghalaya: NHM calls for walk in interviews for 21 posts in Tura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya celebrates National Sports Day with exhibition football match
- An expert’s top 5 reasons why dogs can be considered exceptional animals
- Amazed to see Ayurvedic infrastructure at USTM: AYUSH Minister Sonowal
- Meghalaya govt to release Rs 52 crore for state’s SSA teachers
- How Online Casino Technology is Improving Gaming and Gambling
- Tips to Win Real Money with Sports Betting in India