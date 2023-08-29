Shillong: Advisor to the government of Meghalaya, Education Department, Himalaya Shangpliang on Tuesday said the state government will soon release Rs 52 crore for the SSA teachers.

Shangpliang said the Education Department would like to see an improvement in the standard of education in all SSA schools in the days to come.

Speaking on the sidelines of the felicitation programme organised by the SSA teachers to appreciate the government for its efforts, Shangpliang said, “The capping norms which we were supposed to provide to the SSA teachers is in the process. The file has already moved from the department, and once the government releases it, we will be able to release Rs 52 crore for the SSA teachers.”

He said that apart from this, the government has also assured to release the pending instalments (arrears) which were pending for years.

“The first instalment was released in June, the second instalment has been released this month, and the process of giving salaries has already started,” he said.

