Meghalaya celebrates National Sports Day with exhibition football match

Shillong: On the culmination of National Sports Day on Tuesday, an exhibition football match was organised between Meghalaya MLA FC and Officers FC by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.
Earlier, sports achievers were also felicitated and rewarded with cash prizes.
The captains of MLA FC and Officers FC were Banteidor Lyngdoh and DP Wahlang, respectively.
MLAs like Gabriel Wahlang, Kyrmen Shylla, Nujorki Sungoh, Wailadmiki Shylla, Charles Marngar, Shakliar Warjri, Ardent Basaiawmoit, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, Mayralborn Syiem, and others participated in the match.
On the other hand, the Officers FC participants were Shakeel Ahmed, Swapnil Tembe, WR Kharkrang, and other officials who participated.
At the time of filing this report, Officers FC were leading by 3 goals, while MLA FC had zero goals.
