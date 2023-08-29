Amazed to see Ayurvedic infrastructure at USTM: AYUSH Minister Sonowal

Guwahati: Union Minister for AYUSH, and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the Academic Complex of the IA Ayurvedic Medical College (IAAMC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor and a host of dignitaries and thousands of students. This state-of-the-art new infrastructure houses the Advanced Research Centre, Central Instrumentation Facility, and different departments of the College.
Addressing a huge gathering of thousands of students, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I am amazed to see the state-of-the-art facility, a visionary initiative under the leadership of M Hoque. I am highly pleased after visiting the sophisticated research lab where scientists are already doing research work. Ministry will extend all necessary support to further develop the institution.” He appealed to the team Ayurveda to focus on extensive research on medicinal plants of the NE region along with teaching-learning and quality healthcare.
He said that the expansion of this premier institute can play an instrumental role in furthering the role of traditional medicine in the region. “The vision of PM Modi ji is to develop a healthcare delivery system that is effective and efficient. With the continuous impetus to build and expand capacity for research and build a scientific base for traditional medicine, I believe the IAAMC will play a crucial role towards the achievement of this objective”, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—along with research will exist in the USTM campus.”
Located near the multi-speciality University Hospital of Ayurveda & Naturopathy (UHAN) at the USTM campus, this Academic Complex of the college has teaching as well as research facilities. On the other hand, the 100-bed hospital provides facilities like OPD consultations, medicines, and laboratory facilities for routine haematological and biochemistry for the paediatric, geriatric and general population. The hospital at the IAAMC campus is well-equipped with accident and emergency care private wards, a labour room, an Operation Theatre, a Yoga centre, a Physiotherapy unit, a Panchkarma unit etc. Investigation facilities like ECG, USG, X-ray, and Laboratories, are also available.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The various sections at the hospital are Kayachikitsa (Ayurvedic Medicine), Shalya (Surgery), Prasuti Tantra & Stree Rog (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Shalakya (ENT), Netra Roga (Opthalmology), Kumarbhritya (Paediatrics), Swastavritta (Yoga & Wellness Centre), Geriatric Care Clinic, 24 hours pharmacy services, 24 hours ambulance services and canteen services. The round-the-clock Laboratory services include USG, ECG, X-Ray, Panchakarma Therapies, Abyanga, Snehan, Swedan, Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Vasti, Shirodhara and Raktamokshana.
Also Read | Meghalaya: NHM calls for walk in interviews for 21 posts in Tura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya celebrates National Sports Day with exhibition football match
- An expert’s top 5 reasons why dogs can be considered exceptional animals
- Amazed to see Ayurvedic infrastructure at USTM: AYUSH Minister Sonowal
- Meghalaya govt to release Rs 52 crore for state’s SSA teachers
- How Online Casino Technology is Improving Gaming and Gambling
- Tips to Win Real Money with Sports Betting in India