Amazed to see Ayurvedic infrastructure at USTM: AYUSH Minister Sonowal

Guwahati: Union Minister for AYUSH, and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the Academic Complex of the IA Ayurvedic Medical College (IAAMC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor and a host of dignitaries and thousands of students. This state-of-the-art new infrastructure houses the Advanced Research Centre, Central Instrumentation Facility, and different departments of the College.

Addressing a huge gathering of thousands of students, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I am amazed to see the state-of-the-art facility, a visionary initiative under the leadership of M Hoque. I am highly pleased after visiting the sophisticated research lab where scientists are already doing research work. Ministry will extend all necessary support to further develop the institution.” He appealed to the team Ayurveda to focus on extensive research on medicinal plants of the NE region along with teaching-learning and quality healthcare.

He said that the expansion of this premier institute can play an instrumental role in furthering the role of traditional medicine in the region. “The vision of PM Modi ji is to develop a healthcare delivery system that is effective and efficient. With the continuous impetus to build and expand capacity for research and build a scientific base for traditional medicine, I believe the IAAMC will play a crucial role towards the achievement of this objective”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—along with research will exist in the USTM campus.”

Located near the multi-speciality University Hospital of Ayurveda & Naturopathy (UHAN) at the USTM campus, this Academic Complex of the college has teaching as well as research facilities. On the other hand, the 100-bed hospital provides facilities like OPD consultations, medicines, and laboratory facilities for routine haematological and biochemistry for the paediatric, geriatric and general population. The hospital at the IAAMC campus is well-equipped with accident and emergency care private wards, a labour room, an Operation Theatre, a Yoga centre, a Physiotherapy unit, a Panchkarma unit etc. Investigation facilities like ECG, USG, X-ray, and Laboratories, are also available.

The various sections at the hospital are Kayachikitsa (Ayurvedic Medicine), Shalya (Surgery), Prasuti Tantra & Stree Rog (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Shalakya (ENT), Netra Roga (Opthalmology), Kumarbhritya (Paediatrics), Swastavritta (Yoga & Wellness Centre), Geriatric Care Clinic, 24 hours pharmacy services, 24 hours ambulance services and canteen services. The round-the-clock Laboratory services include USG, ECG, X-Ray, Panchakarma Therapies, Abyanga, Snehan, Swedan, Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Vasti, Shirodhara and Raktamokshana.

