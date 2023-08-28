Assam-Meghalaya border: Regional committees narrow down areas of conflict

Shillong: The second round of meetings of regional committees of West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya and Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam to settle border disputes was held in Shillong on Monday.

The regional committee for West Khasi Hills was led by chairman and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh who convened a meeting with Assam cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Following the meeting both the committees decided to narrow down the areas of conflict, and entrusted the Deputy Commissioners, MLAs and district council members of both states to prepare a list of areas wherein the two states will make an on-site visit.

Speaking to the media Lyngdoh informed that areas will try to cater to four or five villages and choose a central meeting point and will then go for a site visit in September. The committees, however, decided not to disclose the areas that they’ve narrowed down in the interest of resolving the border dispute.

Assam minister Patowary also echoed a similar opinion and stated that unless and until the committees visit the disputed areas and understand the mindset of the people, it won’t be fair to name the villages.

