Assam-Meghalaya border: Regional committees narrow down areas of conflict

Shillong: The second round of meetings of regional committees of West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya and Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam to settle border disputes was held in Shillong on Monday.
The regional committee for West Khasi Hills was led by chairman and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh who convened a meeting with Assam cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.
Following the meeting both the committees decided to narrow down the areas of conflict, and entrusted the Deputy Commissioners, MLAs and district council members of both states to prepare a list of areas wherein the two states will make an on-site visit.
Speaking to the media Lyngdoh informed that areas will try to cater to four or five villages and choose a central meeting point and will then go for a site visit in September. The committees, however, decided not to disclose the areas that they’ve narrowed down in the interest of resolving the border dispute.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Assam minister Patowary also echoed a similar opinion and stated that unless and until the committees visit the disputed areas and understand the mindset of the people, it won’t be fair to name the villages.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Garo Hills NGOs slam CM’s claims on nursing jobs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam-Meghalaya border: Regional committees narrow down areas of conflict
- Sikkim: BJP MLA says party won’t even get 500 votes without SKM alliance
- The Great Barrier Reef: Here’s what’s happening beyond the headlines
- Revisiting ‘JFK’: Where cinematic brilliance meets historical and political Intrigue
- Heroin worth Rs 5 cr seized in Assam, 3 held
- Hopeful of positive outcome on Indo-Naga peace talks: Manipur MP Lorho