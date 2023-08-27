Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday showered praises on Meghalaya resident Brian D Kharpran who, along with his team, has discovered over 1,700 caves in the state.
Modi also urged people to visit Meghalaya’s caves, some of which are among the longest and deepest in the country.
In his Mann ki Baat address, the PM said, “In 1964, he (Brian) conducted his first exploration as a school-going boy. In 1990, he along with his friend established an association, and through this, he started to find out about the unknown caves of Meghalaya.”
“Kharpran, along with his team, discovered more than 1,700 caves in Meghalaya and put the state on the world cave map. Some of the longest and deepest caves in India are in Meghalaya,” he said.
Appreciating the efforts of the entire team of Kharpran, he urged people across the country to make plans to visit the caves of Meghalaya.
Kharpran, who is the founder secretary of the Meghalaya Adventurers’ Association, has so far mapped 537.6 km of caves in the state.
