Mudslide blocks Meghalaya's Sonapur tunnel, disrupting traffic to 3 states

Shillong: A mudslide caused by incessant rainfall blocked the Sonapur tunnel on NH 6 in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday blocking traffic movement to Tripura, Mizoram and Assam’s Barak valley, police said.
The mudslide was caused by incessant rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours. Two vehicles were stuck in the mudslide, Superintendent of Police, Jagpal S Dhanoa told PTI.
He said the NHAI was informed for necessary clearance and to make sure traffic on the important NH 6 connecting to three other north eastern states flow normally.
Earthmovers and personnel were put to work to clear the debris and the stuck vehicles, an NHAI official said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Meghalaya appoints members for reservation policy committee
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- A brief history of pregnancy tests – from toads and rabbits to rosewater
- Tezpur Uni research scholar to play crucial role in ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission
- The roots of AI reach back to the 1950s: Study
- Mudslide blocks Meghalaya’s Sonapur tunnel, disrupting traffic to 3 states
- Arunachal cabinet nods to boost healthcare services in state
- Assam: Badminton court set up under Jorhat’s first flyover