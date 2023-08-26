Meghalaya appoints members for reservation policy committee

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Friday appointed members of the expert committee to review the state reservation policy, headed by the High Court Justice (Retired) Mool Chand Garg.

Former Judge of Allahabad High Court Justice (Retired) Dr Satish Chandra was also appointed as an expert member in Constitutional law. Justice Chandra is also a former president of the Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The other three expert members are Prof DV Kumar from the Department of Sociology, NEHU, Shillong, as an expert member in Sociology, Professor Chander Shekhar from Department of Fertility and Social Demography, Indian Institute of Population Sciences (deemed to be University), Mumbai as expert member in population studies, and Prof Subhadip Mukherjee, Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy in IIM, Shillong as an expert member in Economics.

Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed said terms of reference of the Expert Committee will be to study the current reservation policy and recommend modifications, if necessary and to undertake wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders and visit various locations of the State to solicit the views of all stakeholders.

The Expert Committee has been asked to submit its report to the State government within 12 months, she added.

