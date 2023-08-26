Meghalaya: AI-integrated robot boat revolutionises cleaning of Umiam Lake

Shillong: In a move to boost waste management in Meghalaya, the state government partnered with Clearbot under the Smart Village Movement to deploy an AI-integrated robotic boat to clean up the Umiam Lake.
Originally tested in Bali for tourism, this technology is now being used in Meghalaya to collect waste floating in Umiam Lake. The project’s demonstration at Kyndong Rella on Friday resulted in the collection of 250 kilograms of waste in just three hours.
The partnership brings together AI and marine engineering to promote ecological sustainability and involves various stakeholders, including government bodies, corporations, local leaders, fishermen, and the community.
Clearbot is optimistic about its potential and aims to restore Umiam Lake to its original state within six months. It might be noted that this promising project might revolutionise waste management in the state.
Tulenam Laloo, Director of Operations for the SVM initiative, emphasised the technology’s efficiency in addressing waste challenges. He said, “It will create standard processes to handle waste in a timely manner making operations more efficient than conventional ones.”
Siddhant, Founder of Clearbot, noted the partnership’s commitment to environmental rejuvenation and rural development. He said, “We aim to demonstrate how technology-driven clean-up initiatives can contribute to holistic rural development” that aligns with the project’s vision for a sustainable future.
The boat’s capacity to remove debris and oil, powered by electricity, was commended by local fishermen. Various stakeholders, including Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited, Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation, tourism department, local municipality, village headman, fishermen, and Mawdun village residents, witnessed this innovative initiative.
