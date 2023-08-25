Guwahati: The University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy (UHAN), a premier multi-specialty Ayurvedic hospital in Northeast India, was inaugurated on Thursday on the campus of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) at 9th Mile, Khanapara, in the Ri-Bhoi district.

Meghalaya’s Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated the 100-bed multi-specialty ayurvedic hospital. Currently, the hospital features interdisciplinary health research and functional central instrumentation facilities.

Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurates UHAN at USTM on Thursday.

Lyngdoh praised UHAN’s impressive infrastructure and facilities, and USTM’s unique educational approach. “UHAN is just unbelievable. The kind of infrastructure and facilities it is offering is awesome. USTM is a one-stop educational village, an institution with a difference. I am happy to inaugurate UHAN,” she said. She also appreciated the growing popularity of Ayurveda and Naturopathy.

Lauding USTM’s achievements and progress within a short span of time, the health minister mentioned that the Meghalaya government was delighted to partner with a visionary like Mahbubul Hoque, the chancellor of USTM.

Speaking at the event, USTM chancellor Hoque said, “In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare divisions — allopathy, unani, siddha, and homeopathy — along with research will exist on the university’s campus.”

Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh after inaugurating the hospital at USTM on Thursday.

UHAN offers advanced diagnostic services and classical panchakarma treatments with a dedicated, dynamic, and competent team of experienced ayurvedic doctors and paramedical staff.

The hospital offers various medical services like emergency care, inpatient (IPD) and outpatient (OPD) services. They provide treatments such as herbal remedies, massage, yoga, and meditation, along with specialised care for stress, anxiety, and mental health issues. The hospital has modern facilities and skilled Ayurveda practitioners.

The hospital also aims to be effective in treating chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and digestive disorders.

Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh with students of USTM during the inauguration of the hospital on Thursday.

The various sections at the hospital are kayachikitsa (ayurveda medicine), shalya (surgery), prasuti tantra and stri rog (obstetrics and gynaecology), shalakya (ENT), netra rog (ophthalmology), kumarbhritya (paediatrics), swastavritta (yoga and wellness centre), geriatric care clinic, 24 hours pharmacy services, 24 hours ambulance services and canteen services.

Besides, the hospital also offers round-the-clock laboratory services, which include USG, ECG, X-Ray, panchakarma therapies, abyanga, snehan, swedan, vamana, virechana, nasya, vasti, shirodhara and raktamokshana.

