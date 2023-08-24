Meghalaya: HC grants interim relief to MDC in 'Tura mayhem' case

Tura: The High Court of Meghalaya has granted interim relief to Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson Bernard N Marak in the ‘Tura Mayhem’ case following a writ petition filed by the MDC through his counsels.

Tura MDC Bernard Marak was named in the FIR among additional individuals who allegedly instigated the mob and conspired to cause harm to CM Conrad Sangma.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Marak asserted that he played no role in the violence that occurred on July 24 outside the mini secretariat in Tura. However, he did express support for the hunger strike led by NGO members of ACHIK, advocating for a winter capital and the retrospective implementation of the roster system.

The petition aimed to secure the recording of Marak’s statement without resorting to coercive measures and sought the quashing or setting aside of the proceedings in the police-filed case. The BJP spokesperson was one of at least 50 individuals named as suspects in the alleged attempt on the the chief minister’s life.

The FIR alleged that the entire episode constituted an attempt to murder the CM, the DC, SP, and other state government authorities.

Marak claimed that the police’s actions were politically motivated and lacked a valid basis, attributing them solely to his membership in the BJP.

“The petitioner has made out a case for an interim protection. Accordingly, it is hereby directed that in the event of the petitioner’s arrest in connection with the Araimile P.S. case no.16(07)/2023, the petitioner shall be released on bail on furnishing personal bond or Rs. 50,000/- (fifty thousand rupees) with two sureties of like amount on the condition that the petitioner shall make himself available for interrogation before the Investigating Authority as and when required. He shall not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat to any person acquainted with the facts of the case. The petitioner shall also not leave the station without prior information to the Investigating Agency,” said the Court in its order providing relief to the Tura MDC on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Court noted that anticipatory bail was not feasible due to the case being filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, specifically under Section 43 (D) 4.

Also Read | Meghalaya: Civil society body in Shillong collects water samples to test quality

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









