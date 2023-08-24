Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Jaintia body urges inclusion of Pnar community

Shillong: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) on Wednesday urged the two regional committees: the West Jaintia Hills Regional Committee and West Karbi Anglong District to form a historical survey team to ensure that the Pnar community is also considered during the resolutions on the border dispute between the two states.
This comes soon after the announcement that the Assam and Meghalaya regional committees will visit the disputed Langpih on August 26. The committees will meet stakeholders, local representatives and residents before finalising the interstate border.
Speaking to EastMojo, JNC president Sambormi Lyngdoh said that if there are no documents to decide, they should look into the ethnicity and cultural practices of the Pnar people.
Both Meghalaya and Assam lay claims to the Langpih area, where four people were shot dead in 2010 during the height of the interstate dispute. The two neighbouring states had signed an MoU in Delhi in March last year to formally resolve interstate disputes in six areas of differences between the two states.
