Shillong: Meghalaya Law Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh, stated on Tuesday that there is no justification for engaging in arms trafficking or forming militant groups solely due to unemployment and economic challenges.
“Unemployment is a phenomenon present in every nation, whether developed or underdeveloped, first-world or last-world. The reality is that there will always be a new generation entering the job market, and the lack of employment opportunities cannot be a reason to resort to arms,” Lyngdoh said.
She commended the police for their comprehensive efforts in apprehending members of the fledgling National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN) and affirmed that the government will not permit the growth of militancy or its emergence in the state.
“We will take strong measures against such activities, and the police force has acted appropriately, sending a clear message that we reject insurgency,” she added.
Lyngdoh reiterated, “While I wouldn’t attribute unemployment as the primary factor, I would assert that a nation that confronts its challenges and a state that acknowledges its issues must take proactive steps. Our government, under MDA 2.0, is actively creating employment opportunities.”
