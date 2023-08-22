Shillong: The regional committees of Assam and Meghalaya will meet here on August 26 ahead of their joint visit to disputed Langpih along the interstate border, Meghalaya Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Monday.
“Both the committees will be meeting here this August 26 as we prepare to go to ground zero and meet the people in the area,” Lyngdoh told reporters.
In the last meeting in Guwahati, the regional committees of the two states had jointly agreed to visit Langpih in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district to meet stakeholders, local representatives and residents before finalising the interstate border.
Lyngdoh heads one of the three regional committees from Meghalaya.
Both Meghalaya and Assam lay claims to the Langpih area and four people were shot dead there in 2010 at the height of the interstate dispute in the area.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to Lyngdoh, the regional committee from Assam had also expressed its “receptiveness” to the proposal that villages which are identified as problem free and where residents are inclined to be in Meghalaya will be allowed to remain with it.
The two neighbouring states had signed an MoU in Delhi in March last year to formally resolve interstate disputes in six areas of differences between the two states.
The six areas of differences include Langpih in West Khasi Hills district and Mukroh in Block II of West Jaintia Hills where six died in violence last year.
Also Read | How Shillong’s Shyamal Datta made it to top 100 in int’l portrait awards
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Elephant tusk seized by Railway Police in Guwahati, 1 arrested
- TMC, Cong hope to jointly counter BJP in next INDIA meet
- Bangladesh wildlife trade booms during monsoon
- Chandrayaan-3: India to land a rover on the Moon for the first time
- Assam: Aaranyak sends field gear to Forest Dept for volunteers, VDP members
- Manipur: Blockade on NH-37 almost cleared, continues on NH-2