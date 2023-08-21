Meghalaya: 2 arrested in WGH, heroin seized

Tura: In a crackdown on the drug menace in Meghalaya, two drug smuggling attempts were foiled in West Garo Hills on Sunday and Saturday, leading to the arrest of two people and recovery of contraband items.
In Sunday’s case, the police said that they received credible information regarding an individual travelling with contraband items from Assam to Meghalaya’s Phulbari by boat.
Based on the input, a police raid was conducted near Dhenarkuti Ghat of Phulbari, during which the person, identified as Soker Ali (30), was found with 24 soap boxes/cases containing suspected heroin, leading to his arrest.
During the operation, the police recovered 260 gm (with a polythene weight of 6 gm) of suspected heroin (24 soap boxes) and 1 mobile phone. The arrested man hails from Fakirganj in the South Salmara District of Assam.
Earlier on Saturday evening, CRPF personnel based at Phulbari also apprehended one person and recovered drugs from his possession.
Mominur Islam was apprehended after a tip-off from vigilant members of the public in the area. 12 vials containing suspected heroin (3.47 gm), Rs 750/- in cash, and 1 (one) mobile phone were recovered from Islam’s possession.
