Meghalaya: Man accused of sexual assault dies in police lock-up

Williamnagar: A 55-year-old man from the village of Rongsak, about 20 km from Williamnagar in Meghalaya, earlier arrested by the East Garo Hills police for the sexual assault of a minor girl, died by suicide while he was inside the police lockup in the Williamnagar PS.
The incident, as per reports, occurred yesterday around 9:40 PM when his body was seen by the on-duty sentry in the PS and the matter was immediately informed to higher police authorities.
As per police reports, a case of sexual assault had been filed against the deceased on Aug 17, following which he was arrested and then sent to 2 days of police custody by the Court on the same day.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“He used his vest (to commit the act). The deceased has been booked under POCSO Act. Immediately after the matter was known it was informed to the district magistrate and an executive magistrate was deputed to perform an inquest on the deceased,” informed SP of WGH, Siddharth Ambedkar.
However, due to the paucity of light in the room within the PS, the inquest had to be stalled and the body was moved to the morgue of the Civil Hospital for further action.
Also Read | PM Modi hails Meghalaya as pineapples go global
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Numaligarh refinery registers highest profit since inception at Rs 3,703 crore
- How drugs can warp your sense of time
- NHA inks pact with Assam to increase green cover along highways
- Eastern railways adopts detection system to reduce train-elephant collisions
- Meghalaya: Man accused of sexual assault dies in police lock-up
- Arunachal: Landslides snap communication in several districts