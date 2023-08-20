Meghalaya: Man accused of sexual assault dies in police lock-up

Williamnagar: A 55-year-old man from the village of Rongsak, about 20 km from Williamnagar in Meghalaya, earlier arrested by the East Garo Hills police for the sexual assault of a minor girl, died by suicide while he was inside the police lockup in the Williamnagar PS.

The incident, as per reports, occurred yesterday around 9:40 PM when his body was seen by the on-duty sentry in the PS and the matter was immediately informed to higher police authorities.

As per police reports, a case of sexual assault had been filed against the deceased on Aug 17, following which he was arrested and then sent to 2 days of police custody by the Court on the same day.

“He used his vest (to commit the act). The deceased has been booked under POCSO Act. Immediately after the matter was known it was informed to the district magistrate and an executive magistrate was deputed to perform an inquest on the deceased,” informed SP of WGH, Siddharth Ambedkar.

However, due to the paucity of light in the room within the PS, the inquest had to be stalled and the body was moved to the morgue of the Civil Hospital for further action.

