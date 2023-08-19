Shillong: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness that Meghalaya’s pineapples are getting the recognition they deserve in domestic and international markets.
He said it is also empowering the farmers of the state.
“Happy to see Meghalaya’s Pineapples receiving the recognition they deserve both domestically and internationally. Such endeavors not only celebrate our diverse agricultural heritage but also empower our farmers,” Modi said in X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had tweeted that pineapples from the state are on display at the Dilli Haat.
According to the chief minister, pineapples from the state having high brix value are sought after in the markets.
“Pineapples with its sweetness measuring high brix value of 16-18 is gradually making it a sought after fruit by retailers like Reliance apart from being exported to other countries,” he tweeted.
“This is opening bigger markets for farmers who are getting the fruit of their hard labour,” he added.
Several tonnes of pineapples from Meghalaya are also available at the Pineapples Festival held at Dilli Haat in the national capital in which farmers, craftsmen, and self help groups from different parts of Meghalaya are showcasing their products.
