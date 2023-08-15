Shillong: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced on Monday that the Cherry Blossom Festival this year will be held from November 17 to 19. The festival boasts an impressive lineup of artists, including Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Hybrid Theory, and Kenny Music.
Notably, artists and bands such as Lou Majaw, Snow White, Meba Ofilia, and several others have also been announced as part of this festival.
The state government has planned a series of events, commencing with the Meghalay Kayak Fest in October. This event is scheduled to take place from October 12-14 at Umtham Ribhoi district. Following this, the Shillong Literary Festival is set to take place from November 14-16.
