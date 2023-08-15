Meghalaya: Atleast 15 children fall ill during Independence Day parade

Shillong: At least 15 students, who were part of the Independence Day parade contingents collapsed and fell ill on Tuesday, officials said.

The students were among the nearly 200 from various schools across the city who took part in the Independence parade at the Pologrounds here, they said.

“At least 15 schoolchildren fell ill and were taken away from the ground on stretchers when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was delivering his Independence Day address,” a senior health official on duty said.

He said the kids took ill due to fatique and dehydration but none of them had to be hospitalised.

