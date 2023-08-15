Arunachal pledges to protect environment with I-Day tree plantation

Guwahati: As part of the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, a tree plantation drive was carried out by the Directorate of Census Operations, Meghalaya at the forest under Mawlai Mawroh Forest Beat Office in Shillong with enthusiastic participation by senior officers and staff.

As per a release, the tree plantation drive was aimed at raising awareness on the importance of afforestation and conservation of the natural environment.

Dr. Pooja Pandey, Director of Census Operations, Meghalaya said that it is a duty and a privilege to be able to celebrate Independence Day freely.

She highlighted the impact of deforestation on the environment and the effects of global warming that are being felt today. Earlier in the day, the National Flag was unfurled at the office premises and the National Anthem was sung.

Aibor Sanglyne, Asst Director pointed out that afforestation efforts are a step in the right direction as the forest may be home to plant and bush-frog species which are very rare, endangered and endemic to the region.

The officer said that it was very important to preserve their habitat and our natural environment.

During the occasion B Basumatary, Deputy Director acknowledged the support of the Social Forestry & Territorial Divisions of the Department of Forest, Government of Meghalaya for the plantation drive.

