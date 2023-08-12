Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched the CM’s Solar Mission at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal and Chairman of MNREDA, Rupert Momin, were present during the launch.
In his address, the chief minister highlighted that the Solar Mission is a flagship renewable energy initiative, focussing on the “poorest of the poor”, while offering options for every social class. The mission aims to promote clean energy with substantial subsidies and bank financing, minimising financial burdens for beneficiaries, he added.
“The loan component will consist of soft loans with EMIs comparable to or less than a small household’s monthly electricity bill. The government subsidy will range from 70% for individual households to a 50% subsidy for schools, hospitals, hotels, and other commercial entities,” said Sangma during the launch.
The government’s goal is to popularise renewable energy, initially requiring beneficiaries to pay only 10% of equipment costs. Meghalaya will invest Rs 100 crore annually initially and seek additional partners for funding diversification, such as corporate social responsibility, carbon credits, and international organisations.
Sangma further said that the CM Solar Mission aims for 30-40% of households to have solar units, gaining independence from the conventional grid with 8-9 hours of backup during load shedding.
He emphasised the benefits for the education sector and larger institutions and highlighted the mission’s role in fostering a greener economy.
