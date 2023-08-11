Meghalaya: Hundreds protest 12-year-old’s murder in Garo Hills, seek justice

Tura: Various NGOs from the Phulbari – Chibinang area under West Garo Hills undertook a candlelight march last evening, Aug 10, to mourn the brutal murder of a 12-year-old girl from nearby Jangrapara while also seeking justice for the victim and her family.
The candlelight service was held in the village of Chandigre near Chibinang.
The service witnessed a huge gathering, all of whom came to seek justice for the girl and her parents.
Around August 1, the body of the 12-year-old was found near her house with her neck completely severed with signs of her being sexually abused before the murder. Post-mortem reports later confirmed the sexual assault of the minor. She was also the only girl in her family.
West Garo Hills police later arrested the prime suspect, Chanda M Sangma, who absconded after the incident earlier this week from near Jangrapara after information about his whereabouts was provided.
The accused allegedly was on bail in another case of sexual assault.
“This murder and sexual assault has sent shockwaves amongst all of us. The person guilty of such a heinous act needs to be punished. Our heart goes out to the victim’s family who lost their only daughter,” said Garo Students Union Chibinang unit president Hamit Marak.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The NGOs have further questioned the release of the accused, given that he had a history of criminal activities that targeted vulnerable women and children.
“Is our justice system failing us in such a way that people who pose a danger to society get bail so easily? Had he been behind bars, where he rightfully belongs, our sister would have been playing happily with us. Now all we can is mourn her death at the hands of a murderous sexual predator,” rued a protester.
Also Read | What does the Forest Amendment Act mean for NE?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya limits foreign visits by officials to two years
- Bad harvest: CAG report shows how Orthodox tea subsidy was wasted
- Top Engaging Virtual Activities for Remote Workers in India
- How Manipur, a failed state, gave rise to ‘uncivil’ disobedience
- The Most Popular Casino Games in India According to Studies
- Meghalaya: Hundreds protest 12-year-old’s murder in Garo Hills, seek justice