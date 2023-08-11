Meghalaya: Hundreds protest 12-year-old’s murder in Garo Hills, seek justice

Tura: Various NGOs from the Phulbari – Chibinang area under West Garo Hills undertook a candlelight march last evening, Aug 10, to mourn the brutal murder of a 12-year-old girl from nearby Jangrapara while also seeking justice for the victim and her family.

The candlelight service was held in the village of Chandigre near Chibinang.

The service witnessed a huge gathering, all of whom came to seek justice for the girl and her parents.

Around August 1, the body of the 12-year-old was found near her house with her neck completely severed with signs of her being sexually abused before the murder. Post-mortem reports later confirmed the sexual assault of the minor. She was also the only girl in her family.

West Garo Hills police later arrested the prime suspect, Chanda M Sangma, who absconded after the incident earlier this week from near Jangrapara after information about his whereabouts was provided.

The accused allegedly was on bail in another case of sexual assault.

“This murder and sexual assault has sent shockwaves amongst all of us. The person guilty of such a heinous act needs to be punished. Our heart goes out to the victim’s family who lost their only daughter,” said Garo Students Union Chibinang unit president Hamit Marak.

The NGOs have further questioned the release of the accused, given that he had a history of criminal activities that targeted vulnerable women and children.

“Is our justice system failing us in such a way that people who pose a danger to society get bail so easily? Had he been behind bars, where he rightfully belongs, our sister would have been playing happily with us. Now all we can is mourn her death at the hands of a murderous sexual predator,” rued a protester.

