Meghalaya celebrates 'International Day of the World's Indigenous People'

Shillong: Meghalaya celebrated the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People on Wednesday, an event organised by the Northeast Indigenous People’s Forum (NEIPF).

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who was the chief guest of the occasion, emphasised the importance of changing mindsets and discouraging the expectation of reservations in all aspects of life.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

CM Sangma stressed that the various issues affecting the indigenous people of the Northeast have always been a concern for him.

“We need to look beyond reservations, and the mindset of the youth of the North East should be that they are competent enough to compete with anyone in the world,” Sangma mentioned during the event organised by NEIPF, Meghalaya Chapter at the Multi-Conventional Hall at NEHU, Shillong.

The chief minister stressed that the various issues affecting the indigenous people of the Northeast have always been a concern for him, as well as for different political parties and organisations.

“We all share the same goal when it comes to indigenous people: preserving our identity, our roots, and what makes us different from other communities, and being proud of our identity,” said Sangma.

Addressed the gathering at the North East Indigenous People’s Forum on the occasion of the World Indigenous People’s Day.



My father, (L) P A Sangma was a propagator of the North East people & always encouraged the youth to equip themselves with skills and knowledge to compete… pic.twitter.com/dhm6A0iwUe — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 9, 2023

The chief minister highlighted that while maintaining an identity and taking pride in it, things should not be taken for granted.

He further urged NEIPF to advocate for documentation of the identities of the various indigenous people of the Northeast. “The government of Meghalaya is collaborating with the three autonomous councils to document different aspects of the culture and tradition of the indigenous people of the state,” he informed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also added that since the Northeast is diverse and home to various indigenous communities facing challenges, programmes and forums like these can help the Northeast overcome these issues and come together as a strong region.

“It pains me to see the situation in Manipur, and I hope forums like NEIPF will address the matter for a peaceful resolution in Manipur, enabling us to progress and reach out to different communities,” he said.

He also suggested that forums like NEIPF, aside from addressing critical issues of indigenous people, should also study, research, and document indigenous knowledge and practices that have much to offer to the world. “This wealth of knowledge should be passed on to the younger generation and shared with the rest of the world,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister also released a book titled ‘Indigenous 2023’ during the occasion. Delegates from other Northestern states were also present.

Also Read | After Meghalaya ‘no show’, Assam panel closes probe into Mukroh violence

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









