Meghalaya, Assam border panel to meet stakeholders in disputed Langpih

Shillong: Officials of Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday jointly agreed to visit the disputed Langpih area in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district to meet stakeholders, local representatives, and residents before finalising the interstate border, regional committee chairman Paul Lyngdoh said.
Both Meghalaya and Assam lay claim to the Langpih area where four people were shot dead at the heights of the interstate dispute in the area in 2010.
Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who is the chair of a regional committee here, led a delegation of the panel from Meghalaya for a meeting with Chandramohan Potawari, chairman of the regional committee from Assam, in Guwahati.
“The regional committees would undertake a joint visit to the Langpih sector and interact with all stakeholders, local representatives, and the people. We are optimistic that Langpih and the problems thereof are a thing of the past soon,” Lyngdoh told PTI.
He said, “The discussions were fruitful and there was a spirit of mutual accommodation.”
According to the minister, the regional committee from Assam also expressed its “receptiveness” to the proposal put forth that villages which are identified as “problem free” areas and where and where residents of those areas are inclined to be in Meghalaya to remain in the state.
Lyngdoh said residents of those villages have been voters of Meghalaya and the state government has been carrying out development activities in those areas for many years.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said he is looking forward to those areas being transferred to Meghalaya and are a distinct possibility through the active participation and resolution of the government of Assam.
Lyngdoh also informed that a second round of the joint meeting would be held here post August 15.
Assam and Meghalaya had in March last year signed a MoU in Delhi to formally resolving interstate disputes in 6 areas of differences between the two states.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Youth group seeks govt’s help for students affected by Manipur violence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: Christian, Dalit bodies demonstrate in Punjab
- Congress has blood on its hands in northeast: Assam CM
- Manipur tribal group ITLF meets Amit Shah
- Meghalaya, Assam border panel to meet stakeholders in disputed Langpih
- BJP politics ‘murdered Bharat Mata’ in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi in LS
- Assam: CM launches oil palm plantation exercise in Tinsukia