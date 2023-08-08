3 killed, 2 injured as truck falls into gorge in Meghalaya

Shillong: Three persons were killed, and two others injured after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened around midnight when the truck was heading towards Laitlyngkot from Pynursla town, they said.

“Three bodies were pulled out of the gorge today afternoon,” a police officer told PTI.

After the accident, B Khongkliam, who was travelling in the truck, somehow managed to get out of it, climb around 300 feet to reach the road and call the police.

He is at present undergoing treatment at the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Another person is still stuck at the spot, police said, adding that work is on to rescue him.

It is suspected that there were some glitches in the truck and coupled with low visibility due to heavy rains and fog the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, police said.

