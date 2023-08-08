3 killed, 2 injured as truck falls into gorge in Meghalaya

Shillong: Three persons were killed, and two others injured after a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Monday, police said.
The accident happened around midnight when the truck was heading towards Laitlyngkot from Pynursla town, they said.
“Three bodies were pulled out of the gorge today afternoon,” a police officer told PTI.
After the accident, B Khongkliam, who was travelling in the truck, somehow managed to get out of it, climb around 300 feet to reach the road and call the police.
He is at present undergoing treatment at the Shillong Civil Hospital.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Another person is still stuck at the spot, police said, adding that work is on to rescue him.
It is suspected that there were some glitches in the truck and coupled with low visibility due to heavy rains and fog the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the gorge, police said.
Also read: Delhi Police wants people from NE to fill up Google form to ensure security
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- A study of brainwaves could help explain why pain is hard to measure
- Sikkim: CM reshuffles cabinet, Rhenock MLA gets Culture Dept
- Arunachal RD minister directs officials to release funds under PMAY-G
- Assam Cong leaders move Union minister against ‘potential closure’ of fertiliser facility
- 3 killed, 2 injured as truck falls into gorge in Meghalaya
- Manipur: Three held for smuggling drugs in Kamjong