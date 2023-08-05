Meghalaya: Garo Union demands removal of BDO posted for 1 month

Tura: The Garo Students Union (GSU), Western Zone North on Friday sought the immediate removal of the current Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dadenggre. The BDO, an IAS Officer, was appointed on April 24 this year for only a month and should now be replaced by a local Garo-speaking officer, the Union stated.

Terming the BDO’s posting as unacceptable to the people of the area, the GSU emphasised the need for a local officer to be appointed as BDO in order to interact with Garo-speaking local residents and others who come to Dadenggre from far-flung villages.

According to the GSU, the order for the incumbent BDO’s temporary posting for a period of one month came on April 24 this year and his term as the BDO should have ended by May 24. However, even after four months of his posting, he continues to hold the post.

“We will no longer tolerate it or be silent on the matter. If the government does not take our demands seriously, we are ready to resort to agitation,” the GSU warned.

Pointing out that Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) officers must be given at least two years to work in their respective places of posting , the Union demanded that a Garo MCS Officer be appointed as BDO for the area.

“There are many MCS officers in the Garo Hills holding many different posts and dual charges. They must be given time to function properly in their postings so that they can work for the betterment of Garo Hills,” the Union stated.

