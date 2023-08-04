Meghalaya could explore waterways for transport cargo

Shillong: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Thursday held a first-of-its-kind meeting in Shillong with stakeholders from different sectors to promote the use of the national waterways and cargo transport in Meghalaya, particularly bulk cargo, through the National waterways.
The meeting was chaired by Vinayak Azaad, IRS Member (Traffic & Logistics) Inland Waterways Authority of India. Stakeholders from mining who attended the meeting included coal mine owners recently granted a scientific mining lease.
Apart from them present were either from sectors like logistics, transport, mining, terminal operators and others.
“The idea was to interact and understand what the requirements are of the trade and the stakeholders. We have with us the terminal operator who will be operating the terminals at Pandu and Dhubri in Guwahati, Assam…this was an attempt to promote the use of the national waterways, particularly in the northeast and also to integrate northeast through the rivers of our country and also through the IBP route,” mentioned Azaad.
Coal dealer Sajay Laloo said trade through the waterways will help cut down on logistics if this project is promoted and developed in the state. “If logistics cost is high, then we will have no market to sell our products and if it is low, then we will be very competitive in the world which can help our coal to go everywhere,” mentioned Laloo.
Azaad also added that they haven’t zeroed down on the routes in Meghalaya and they still need to do a study. They have now requested the state government to provide them with a list of such stretches like the Meghalaya -Bangladesh route on which navigation is likely to transport cargo.
“Once we receive that, we can further study from our side and if possible, start the movement of cargo on those particular stretches in Meghalaya to Bangladesh,” added Azaad.
Asked how it will benefit the state, he mentioned there’s a lack of awareness about cargo movement through the river.
“The movement of cargo through waterways is almost 1/4 of the cost of movement of goods by road provided you have the right knowledge and available depth so it is not only economically viable, it is also environmentally friendly,” explained Azaad.
