Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday that the state government will move forward with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) while taking into account the concerns of all stakeholders.
Sangma highlighted that the implementation of the NEP will face challenges, such as a shortage of manpower, inadequate infrastructure, and financial constraints. He also mentioned that the transition to a new system will be a major challenge.
Sangma said that the government will support government colleges in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). He also said that the government will continue to support deficit colleges and ad hoc colleges that are run by management committees, but that the extent of support will depend on the government.
He also mentioned that the colleges are required to move ahead with the implementation of NEP. As for NEHU, the matter will be discussed with the respective colleges that are affiliated to it.
The State Higher Technical Education Council will be convened in Shillong this month and NEP will be one of the agendas.
