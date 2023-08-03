Meghalaya: School constructed in Garo Hills abandoned for a decade

Tura: A residential school building in North Garo Hills has been found abandoned with leaking roofs and the forest reclaiming the site. Although its construction was completed 10 years ago, the school building remained unused.
The school in question is located at remote Insambal village under Kharkutta in North Garo Hills, a little over 15 kilometres from Kharkutta Block.
When members of the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Kharkutta Regional Unit visited the spot on Tuesday, they found it in a dilapidated state with grasses and shrubs growing all over the compound.
According to the members of AHAM, villagers from the area made efforts over the years to prevent the forests from reclaiming the already completed school. In the hope for better education for their children, locals used to clear the grass and shrubs round the compound but were met with negligence, they said.
They further said that the school was never taken charge of and failed to function, resulting in a wastage of public money.
“We do not want to point fingers at any government but merely wanted to bring the matter to light as the project has been a complete waste, given the fact that the area does not even have a proper school,” said AHAM President Stephen Marak.
According to Marak, due to the absence of a school in the area, children from the area now have to travel over 15 km to Kharkutta daily for their education.
Meanwhile, the organisation urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, and local MLA Rupert Momin to look into the matter and ensure that children from the area have the opportunity for their education closer to home.
