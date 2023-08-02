Shillong: The central committee of the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC) in Meghalaya on Tuesday met with the education minister to raise their concern about the decision of the North East Hill University (NEHU) to implement the National Education Policy this academic year.

Earlier today, HYC also met with the NEHU vice chancellor to discuss several issues.

HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin informed that there has been a lot of confusion about the NEP since a section has said they will go ahead, but another section believes Meghalaya is not ready to implement NEP at this point in time because there are numerous challenges.

“This confusion is not minor. The public is concerned if we are well equipped and if there are adequate human resources or not. Most importantly, whether NEHU can make a decision without the approval of the Academic Council,” said Kharjahrin.

He stated that NEP is a policy so it will need the approval of the academic council and they feel that the NEHU executive council cannot by itself decide to implement NEP.

They have also demanded an immediate council since it’s the best authority to decide the future of the students.

“The VC has assured to call the teachers for a meeting but as for the academic council he will need time to discuss with his colleagues,” informed Kharjahrin.

The HYC president informed that the education minister has assured to intervene and will hold a council meeting, wherein the NEHU VC will be part of the meeting and they will take up this issue.

Meanwhile, the education minister Rakkam Sangma informed that the concerns of the HYC are valid. “We were on the same page. They raised the concern about how NEHU will implement NEP in a hybrid mode, which is a valid concern,” he said.

Also read: NEP 2020: Meghalaya college teachers launch non-cooperation movement

