Shillong: The central committee of the Hynñiewtrep Youth Council (HYC) in Meghalaya on Tuesday met with the education minister to raise their concern about the decision of the North East Hill University (NEHU) to implement the National Education Policy this academic year.
Earlier today, HYC also met with the NEHU vice chancellor to discuss several issues.
HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin informed that there has been a lot of confusion about the NEP since a section has said they will go ahead, but another section believes Meghalaya is not ready to implement NEP at this point in time because there are numerous challenges.
“This confusion is not minor. The public is concerned if we are well equipped and if there are adequate human resources or not. Most importantly, whether NEHU can make a decision without the approval of the Academic Council,” said Kharjahrin.
He stated that NEP is a policy so it will need the approval of the academic council and they feel that the NEHU executive council cannot by itself decide to implement NEP.
They have also demanded an immediate council since it’s the best authority to decide the future of the students.
“The VC has assured to call the teachers for a meeting but as for the academic council he will need time to discuss with his colleagues,” informed Kharjahrin.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The HYC president informed that the education minister has assured to intervene and will hold a council meeting, wherein the NEHU VC will be part of the meeting and they will take up this issue.
Meanwhile, the education minister Rakkam Sangma informed that the concerns of the HYC are valid. “We were on the same page. They raised the concern about how NEHU will implement NEP in a hybrid mode, which is a valid concern,” he said.
Also read: NEP 2020: Meghalaya college teachers launch non-cooperation movement
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Here’s how wastewater facilities could tackle food waste, slash emissions
- Why India can afford to wait and watch before regulating AI
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths up to July
- Govt in process of finalising SOP for safety of journalists, says MoS Home
- Arunachal launches mega plantation drive for oil palms
- Five new judges join Gauhati High Court