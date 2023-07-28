Meghalaya: Gram sevaks from Garo Hills commit to rural development

Tura: About 200 Gram Sevaks and Sevikas from the Garo Hills region united in a one-day transformation workshop, pledging their commitment to revolutionising Meghalaya’s rural development.
The workshop was organised at the request of the All Garo Hills Gram Sevak and Sevika’s Association (AGHGSA) and conducted by the Community and Rural Development Department, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) and the Meghalaya State Capability Enhancement Project (SCEP).
Held at Asananggre under the Rongram Community and Rural Development Block in the West Garo Hills district, this event marks the first of its kind, with similar workshops planned for the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions soon.
During the workshop, the Gram Sevaks and Sevikas affirmed their roles in rural development by signing an undertaking. Group discussions provided valuable insights into their challenges and long-term expectations.
Additionally, an online survey was conducted to assess the current responsibilities of the Gram Sevaks and Sevikas, paving the way for a roadmap to strengthen their institution.
Addressing the gathering, Sampath Kumar, IAS, the Principal Secretary of the C&RD Department, praised the AGHGSA for initiating the capacity-building workshop. He emphasised that the Gram Sevaks and Sevikas play a crucial role as trusted institutions at the grassroots level, representing the State’s intentions at the village level. Kumar reiterated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s vision of empowering the Gram Sevak and Sevika institutions for a bottom-up development approach, stressing that it is an essential institution that can foster trust between citizens and the government.
Meghalaya’s developmental process is taking a comprehensive approach, incorporating reconciliation, community engagement, and involvement of traditional leaders to create innovative grassroots organizations like the Village Employment Councils (VECs), Village Organisations (VOs), and Village Health Councils (VHCs). These organisations, through leadership, innovation, and unique interventions, are effectively addressing local issues.
Initiatives like the introduction of Junior Rural Development Officers (JRDOs) further strengthen the administration system, ensuring better service delivery to the last-mile population.
The workshop highlighted the critical role of Gram Sevaks and Sevikas in combating multidimensional poverty in Meghalaya. Their close connection with communities enables them to identify and address the root causes of poverty, such as limited access to education, healthcare, and job opportunities. The Principal Secretary emphasised the importance of collaboration between Gram Sevaks, Sevikas, and communities to make a genuine impact in the fight against poverty.
The mobilisation of women groups in the state has also been prioritised to uplift the status of women. Over the past five years, approximately 45,000 women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed, financially empowering rural households. Meghalaya aims to continue strengthening the Gram Sevak and Sevika institution over the next five years, working in conjunction with various departments, including the Development Commissioner’s Office and the ongoing State Capability Enhancement Project (SCEP), to foster a bottom-up movement for the state’s development.
In her opening remarks, the Director of SIRD, Shillong, Sanme R Marak, acknowledged the pivotal role of Gram Sevaks and Sevikas as the backbone of community welfare and development at the village level, expressing confidence that their dedication and determination can uplift economic conditions and even eradicate poverty in certain areas.
Various officials and members of AGHGSA, SIRD, SCEP, and other government bodies, including the President of All Meghalaya Gram Sevaks-Sevikas Association (AMGSA), Banshanlang Lyngdoh, participated in the workshop.
