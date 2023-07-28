Arrests only on basis of evidence: CM Sangma on Tura attack

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma clarified that any arrest and action taken against those culprits involved in the Tura mob attack was strictly based on evidence.

Sangma refrained from taking a political angle on the attack against him while he was in a meeting with NGOs and other stakeholders on the demand for winter capital and the implementation of a roster system in a retrospective manner.

“I want to make this very clear that anybody who will be arrested will be arrested purely on the basis of evidence. What had happened was not correct. I had gone there with a positive intention and had never agreed to go there to their location but thinking of how it would be wrongly misconstrued and thinking that if it helps the cause I decided to go there, to talk to them and find a way forward,” mentioned Sangma during a press conference on Friday in Shillong.

The CM stated that the NGOs were certain that none present there during the attack were from their organisation. “From all statements, (it seems) there were external agencies present who were not connected to the group there. Those sloganeering happen to be from political parties. We are not going by political parties…everything will be based on evidence. If a person based on proof was involved in inciting, action will be taken against the individual,” added the chief minister.

He also recalled that they had taken precautionary measures when Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was in the Garo Hills since they had witnessed a bike rally with black flags.

