Meghalaya: Lok Sabha speaker to address NE assembly speakers' meet

Shillong: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address a conference of Assembly Speakers of the eight northeastern states on Saturday, an official said.
The two-day conference, starting on July 29 under the chairmanship of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, will discuss the management of natural disasters and ways to improve regional connectivity, he said on Wednesday.
“The 20th annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region Zone III will be held in Shillong from Saturday. Assembly Speakers of the northeastern states will attend the meeting. The delegates are expected to reach Meghalaya on Friday,” the official of the state assembly secretariat said.
The CPA India Region comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the east to Gujarat in the West.
The zone III consists of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will also address the conference on the first day along with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the official said.
Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan will address the gathering on Sunday, and in the evening, he will host a dinner for the delegates at the Raj Bhavan here, the official said.
The delegates will visit scenic Sohra in East Khasi Hills district on July 31 and will participate in a lunch hosted by Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma at a resort there.
Also Read | Manipur: Why women always become targets during ‘war’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Oppn to boycott Rajya Sabha BAC meet to press for PM statement on Manipur
- Manipur mobs torch empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi
- Meghalaya: Lok Sabha speaker to address NE assembly speakers’ meet
- Nagaland: Multi-lingual rap music project ‘Ta Dhom’ launched
- Between floods and erosion: How Majuli is coping with a double disaster
- Displaced Manipur students welcome Delhi govt’s relaxation in school admission