Tura: An active worker of the NPP party, Jackson A Sangma, was arrested on Tuesday evening by the West Garo Hills police on charges of inciting violence that broke out at the mini secretariat in Tura on Monday.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma and others who were part of a meeting with protesters were trapped inside the mini secretariat due to the violence. Several cops were injured in the incident.

Jackson, a resident of Nikwatgre in the Dakopgre locality in Tura, was part of a group that joined talks demanding for a Winter Capital and clearance of backlog jobs for the Garo community.

As to how the party leader joined the meeting remains a mystery as the protest organizers could not identify if he was part of the group that met the CM that day.

It was ascertained that the party leader left the meeting in between and met the crowd outside. At one point, he questioned the objective behind the hunger strike and expressed how the hunger strikers were able to walk without support despite fasting for 14 days.

A video of the NPP leader inciting the crowd has gone viral since Tuesday morning. In the video Jackson can be heard saying, “He pretends to be weak to the crowd when he was lying here but doesn’t feel weak to walk over there”, as he referred to one person on hunger strike.

Another person supplemented Jackson, saying, “Does he think we do not know that he has had his meal (rice) and is only pretending to be weak while he was lying here?”

A total of 18 police, CRPF and home guard personnel were injured. About 22 arrests were made by the police following the incident. A large number of vehicles were also damaged and burnt by miscreants.

WGH administration and police said that the incident was caused by vested interest parties who wanted to harm CM Conrad Sangma, who was stuck at the Tura CM Office due to the violence.

All areas under Tura Municipality remain under night curfew between 9 PM to 5 AM. Following the violence, markets received a very tepid response with most shop owners preferring the wait and watch policy. The situation remained normal with no further incidents reported.

Meanwhile, the names of the arrested persons from the incident were provided, along with their party affiliations. A total of eight BJP workers, 1 NPP worker and 13 TMC workers were listed. There, however, has been no clarity on how the party affiliations were construed or why the names of the political parties were mentioned.

