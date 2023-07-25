Meghalaya: TMC leader Richard Marak arrested, wife denies police claims

Tura: TMC youth leader Richard Marak was arrested in Meghalaya on Monday, on charges of incitement and allegedly distributing cash to individuals involved in a recent case of arson and violence. Marak had contested recently against the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, from the South Tura constituency on a TMC ticket.

The West Garo Hills (WGH) police took action and apprehended a total of 22 individuals, including Richard Marak on the night of July 24.

During a press conference, the Director General of Police (DGP) told mediapersons in Shillong that Marak’s arrest was based on evidence suggesting his involvement in instigating violence and financially supporting the protestors.

However, Richard Marak’s wife, Jigame Marak, has strongly denied the allegations against her husband. She asserted that Richard was at home with her throughout the entire day of the incident, July 24.

Richard Marak had recently recovered from a heart attack.

Jigame Marak emphasised the support from her husband during her illness, citing a recent gall bladder operation and dismissed his involvement in the case. She also questioned the basis for his arrest.

“The reason I am guaranteeing his non-involvement is due to the fact that I had a gall bladder operation and was released from Mission Hospital Tura at about 1 pm yesterday. He was caring for me ever since we got home so where is the question of his involvement,” said Jigame.

She added, “I was hospitalised on Friday, operated on Saturday and only released on Monday. He has been with me the entire time and everyone around us can vouch for that.”

She clarified that the protest in question was a non-partisan hunger strike aimed at benefiting the entire community, and individuals from all political affiliations were welcome to participate.

According to Jigame, around 30 policemen arrived at their home while they were having tea, and Richard was taken into custody after a thorough search of the premises. Her husband had reportedly questioned the officers about the lack of warrants or documentation before being forcefully arrested.

The arrest of Richard Marak has sparked concern among his supporters and family members, who are closely monitoring the situation. As the state investigates further, the political climate remains tense, with authorities keeping a close eye on developments.

Attack on CM Sangma was preplanned, 19 arrested: Meghalaya DGP

