Shillong: The attempted attack on Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was preplanned and 19 people have so far been arrested, DGP of Meghalaya, Dr LR Bishnoi told mediapersons.
The attackers intended to physically harm CM Sangma, he added.
The police have identified 26 culprits inciting people and provoking the crowd to pelt stones, he said. However, he acknowledged that there had been a partial lapse in security and further investigation would confirm if there were any lapses on the part of intelligence.
About 21 vehicles have been damaged and 18 were injured in the attempted attack on CM Sangma.
“The police have carried out a massive search to nab the culprits… the main conspirator is Salseng Marak; he had contested the MDC elections. The situation is under control, but I would like to put this on record that we will not spare anyone whoever were involved and who has caused damage to property and those who tried to attack the Chief Minister,” said Bishnoi.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The DGP also confirmed that they have arrested TMC youth president Richard Marak for his alleged involvement.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Curfew in Tura after unruly mob traps CM; 5 cops injured
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NSCN-IM womens’ body condemns sexual violence in Manipur
- INDIA alliance biased, speaks only of Manipur: Assam CM
- Attack on CM Sangma was preplanned, 19 arrested: Meghalaya DGP
- Opposition alliance will rebuild idea of India in Manipur: Rahul hits back at PM
- Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended
- Demand for Frontier Nagaland: Tripartite talks to begin soon