Shillong: The attempted attack on Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was preplanned and 19 people have so far been arrested, DGP of Meghalaya, Dr LR Bishnoi told mediapersons.

The attackers intended to physically harm CM Sangma, he added.

The police have identified 26 culprits inciting people and provoking the crowd to pelt stones, he said. However, he acknowledged that there had been a partial lapse in security and further investigation would confirm if there were any lapses on the part of intelligence.

About 21 vehicles have been damaged and 18 were injured in the attempted attack on CM Sangma.

“The police have carried out a massive search to nab the culprits… the main conspirator is Salseng Marak; he had contested the MDC elections. The situation is under control, but I would like to put this on record that we will not spare anyone whoever were involved and who has caused damage to property and those who tried to attack the Chief Minister,” said Bishnoi.

The DGP also confirmed that they have arrested TMC youth president Richard Marak for his alleged involvement.

