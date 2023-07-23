Meghalaya: ACHIK wants meeting with CM to be at Mini Secretariat

Tura: In preparation for a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday, the ACHIK organisation on Sunday voiced its preference for holding the meeting at the Mini Secretariat rather than the Tura Circuit House. The group believes that the Mini Secretariat offers a more inclusive and conducive setting for negotiations, promoting transparency and citizen involvement in decision-making processes.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, ACHIK stressed the significance of conducting constructive dialogue in an accessible space.

The letter stated that the Mini Secretariat, being a government office centrally located within the town, is a more suitable venue for discussions that directly impact the lives of the people.

Laben Ch Marak, former MPS and MCS officer and spokesperson for ACHIK, said, “We believe that decisions concerning the Winter Capital and Backlog policy should be made with the active involvement of the people who will be directly affected by these policies. We have been fasting for 13 days and we will continue unless we receive positive statement. The Mini-Secretariat provides a neutral and public space for us to express our concerns and suggestions openly.”

The Winter Capital policy has been a longstanding issue, with communities facing disparities in resource allocation during the winter season. ACHIK’s appeal to the chief minister underscores the necessity for a comprehensive and region-specific approach to ensure that all citizens receive adequate resources and support during this challenging period.

Additionally, the pending Backlog policy has caused frustration among residents, as numerous departmental jobs have been lost due to the failure of the state job reservation policy.

ACHIK’s proposal to hold negotiations at the Mini Secretariat aims to expedite discussions and create a sense of urgency in addressing these critical concerns.

“As the Chief Minister contemplates ACHIK’s request, citizens are hopeful that the government will respond positively and prioritise an open and inclusive dialogue at the Mini Secretariat. This action would demonstrate the administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people and the preservation of the region’s cultural heritage,” added its president, Thomas M Marak.

