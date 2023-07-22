Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that his government would recruit 2,000 police personnel to strengthen law enforcement in the state.

He said the force would be equipped with modern technology to enhance their responsiveness by purchasing new vehicles for different police stations and outposts which also included the acquisition of motorcycles to improve quick response times in emergencies.

“We are undertaking a number of crucial initiatives to strengthen law enforcement in the state to appoint a commissioner in the district and the recruitment of 2,000 additional posts in the police department,” the chief minister said addressing a function to distribute appointment letters to 1,010 new police recruits.

He said the government is in the process of establishing an engineering wing in the police department to be headed by the Superintendent of Police.

“This move aims to address various infrastructural demands and will also allocate funds for the maintenance and construction of various police facilities,” he said, adding that the establishment of a Directorate of Forensics would further strengthen law enforcement capabilities.

“We are confident that these initiatives will greatly contribute to improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement operations in Meghalaya,” he stated.

Urging the new recruits to serve the state with dedication and integrity, the CM said, “I encourage these young police personnel to never lose sight of their duty and commit to serve the people and the state with dedication and integrity.”

He said the state government had faced numerous challenges from 2019 to complete the recruitment process, but “We stayed committed to fill these vacancies and we are so happy to witness this today.”

The police Central Recruitment Board received 1.5 lakh applications for the 1,010 posts.

The DGP said that 22.7 per cent of those who participated in this year’s recruitment process were women.

