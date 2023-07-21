Tura: After Meghalaya was ranked as one of the poorest states in the country by Niti Ayog, BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak has blamed it on corruption and other irregularities committed by those in authority for the poor ranking.
The Tura MDC alleged that corruption was rampant both in the state and the District Council that people belonging to certain political parties got rich while the others stayed poor.
“Niti Ayog has pointed out correctly that Meghalaya is one of the poorest states in India which is actually true. The State and the Autonomous District Councils were receiving huge amounts from Niti Aayog for development purpose but the utilization certificates (UCs), which were to be submitted after the completion of the work, were not submitted in many cases, violating the guidelines laid down by Niti Aayog during the release of the funds,” he said.
“In some cases, the projects are ghost projects while in other cases there are duplications of projects. This could be one of the reasons why the UCs could not be submitted in time and thus the works could not be shown as completed in the state. In Meghalaya, only individuals belonging to a certain political party enjoy the privilege of being rich, while the rest are poor, which is sad but true,” Bernard said.
According to Bernard, being named as the poorest state by Niti Ayog was unfortunate but it also gives a glimpse of where the state stands in the country’s chart despite tremendous funds being pumped to the state for all round development.
Bernard further alleged that the reason why the Utilisation Certificate (UCs) could not be submitted till today by the State and the ADCs was because works were not completed in many places.
He added that the Centre made efforts to make Meghalaya self-sufficient, self-reliant by uplifting the poor through various schemes in the state but strangely the targeted groups failed to get the benefit.
“The amount of money sent through the state and the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) for implementation is below expectation, which Niti Ayog has taken serious note of in the past and now. The state is not only to be blamed for this status, even the Autonomous District Councils are equally responsible for getting the state named as one of the poorest,” he claimed.
According to the Tura MDC, Niti Ayog sanctioned a considerable amount through the ADCs for the rural areas with very little visibility to the public. However, these amounts unfortunately were not distributed equally for the areas within constituencies; instead often the funds were taken away by the members of the ruling parties while merely 10% was allotted to the areas of the opposition members.
“The members who got huge amounts rarely completed the work allotted to their areas and most of the sanctioned works remain incomplete even till today,” he alleged.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said that there are also duplications of the projects and money was drawn without proper verification against which proper investigation and action need to be taken. Moreover, the funds were not utilized for the people oriented projects which is unfortunate as the amounts sanctioned for the upliftment of the poor remained unaccounted for.
Bernard added that Meghalaya being named the poorest was also due to lack of awareness among the poor. According to him, no initiative was taken by the authorities concerned to sensitize the poor on the vision and the initiative of the central government under the leadership of our PM Narendra Modi to uplift the poor and to bring about all-round development of the state.
Also Read | Meghalaya aims for major economic growth despite recent poverty ranking
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Tangkhul women body stages protest against women paraded naked
- In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Land, the matriarchy can be just as bad as the patriarchy
- Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
- No response from Manipur authorities despite reaching out thrice: NCW chief
- Why is BJP govt mere spectator to crimes against women, says SP’s Dimple Yadav
- Manipur: Chidambaram bats for President’s Rule in violence-hit state